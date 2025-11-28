Search
David Beckham speaks about his love for India, receiving knighthood

ByNatasha Coutinho
Updated on: Nov 28, 2025 02:04 am IST
David Beckham
David Beckham

During his second visit to India, from Mumbai’s buzzing streets to heartfelt moments with young fans, Beckham’s India tour blended star power with purpose.

David Beckham’s visit to India created a wave of excitement across the country, as the global football icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador arrived to spotlight children’s rights and celebrate India’s growing love for the sport. During his second visit to India, from Mumbai’s buzzing streets to heartfelt moments with young fans, Beckham’s India tour blended star power with purpose.

Sharing his love for the country at an event held in his honour he said, "I've been told about the energy in different parts of India but I don't think you can understand it until you are actually here. The people, the colour, the food, everything is amazing. There are not many places in the world that have energy like this."

Recalling his previous visit he reminisced, "It's taken me two years to come back to India because of my work. The first time I came was unbelievably special. The country welcomed me with open arms and I got hosted in many different places so I was excited to return. I got to meet so many young children that I was working for UNICEF with. This time again its been special."

The football star recently received knighthood, one of Britain’s highest honours, for his contributions to sport and philanthropy. He said, "It's amazing to have an honour like that. It was for the sports side- Football and also the work I've done with charities, so I feel very privileged."

