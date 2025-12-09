Diddy Netflix series: 5 shocking allegations explored by the show – 1991 City College stampede to Tupac Shakur murder

Netflix’s new documentary ‘The Reckoning’ explores the rise and formation of Sean “Diddy” Combs, offering unflinching examinations of the hip-hop mogul’s troubled legacy. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent, the three-part series compiles decades of allegations, archival footage, and interviews with accusers, insiders, and industry figures. In July, a federal jury convicted Combs of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (AFP)

Combs’ camp claims footage used was “never authorised for release”. But Netflix has insisted the project is neither a “hit piece” nor retaliation. It justifies it as a legally sourced and “staggering examination” of Combs’ career and controversies, as reported by the BBC.

Here are the five most shocking incidents and allegations revisited in the series.

1. The deadly 1991 City College stampede

According to RadarOnline, the documentary reexamines the tragic 1991 event at New York’s City College where a celebrity basketball game promoted by Combs ended in disaster. After oversold crowds rushed a jammed staircase, nine people were killed, and dozens were injured.

The film revisits questions around planning failures and Combs’ early role as a young party promoter.

2. Claims of intimidation and violence with baseball bats

Former staffers recount what they describe as an atmosphere of fear within Combs’ inner circle. RadarOnline reported allegations that Diddy used baseball bats to intimidate employees – claims he has previously denied.

3. A 1995 shooting and a $50,000 offer to take the blame

The film also revisits a 1995 New York City shooting incident in which Combs allegedly offered a driver $50,000 to claim responsibility for a gun, according to RadarOnline. Although no charges were brought against Combs over that alleged offer, the story appears alongside other claims that underscore the chaotic orbit around him in the mid-90s.

4. Sexual assault allegations spanning decades

Multiple women, including Joi Dickerson-Neal, speak on camera about sexual violence they say Combs committed. Dickerson-Neal alleges, according to RadarOnline, that she was drugged and assaulted in 1991, and that the attack was recorded. Singer Aubrey O’Day recounts learning years later, through a witness statement, that she had allegedly been drugged and raped.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also claims he was assaulted in a house “full of hidden cameras.”

These accounts join dozens of previously filed lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual abuse, trafficking, violence, and coercion – allegations he has rejected as “sickening” and “full of lies,” reported BBC.

5. Scrutiny of Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

The documentary revisits one of hip-hop’s darkest and most controversial threads: the killing of Tupac Shakur. The BBC reported the inclusion of police-interview footage of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former gang member who claims Combs offered him $1 million for a hit on Shakur. Davis is set to stand trial in 2026 for the murder, though he has since argued he made those statements under duress.

Kirk Burrowes, co-founder of Bad Boy Entertainment, also appears in the series, saying he believes Combs “had a lot to do with Tupac’s death.”

Combs has long denied any involvement.

In July, a federal jury convicted Combs of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges involving two former girlfriends. The 55-year-old is serving a 50-month sentence and plans to appeal.