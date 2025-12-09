Real reason behind Diddy's fight to get new Netflix docu removed: ‘Sean knows this series basically locks…’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is trying to pull down Netflix’s new four-part documentary ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning,’ a series insiders say he fears will permanently shut the door on any attempt to rebuild his shattered public image, according to RadarOnline. FILE PHOTO: Sean "P Diddy" Combs arrives for the screening of the film "Two Lovers" at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo(REUTERS)

The 56-year-old music mogul, currently serving a 50-month federal sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution, has issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding that Netflix remove the documentary. His team argues the series uses copyrighted material, including private legal conversations that, according to his lawyers, were never intended for public release.

But sources told RadarOnline that Combs’ concerns go far beyond copyright. To him, the series is a reputational death blow, a project he allegedly sees as a “permanent cancel card”. Dozens of civil suits and explosive allegations already threaten his legacy.

Also Read: Diddy’s son faces scrutiny after release of 50 Cent’s documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning

According to RadarOnline, Combs believes the documentary is uniquely damaging because it presents allegations spanning decades in a concentrated, unflinching format. “Sean knows this series basically locks the door on any comeback,” a source told the outlet. “Once people see it, there’s no narrative left for him to spin.”

Netflix pushes back

Combs' legal team’s cease-and-desist claims Netflix relied on stolen material and improperly used private recordings, including conversations between Combs and his attorney shortly before his arrest.

Netflix, however, has pushed back hard. In a statement cited by the BBC, the streamer insisted the footage was obtained legally and rejected Combs’ claim that the docu-series is a “shameful hit piece.”

“This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution,” Netflix said, adding that producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson,a longtime rival of Combs, is an executive producer but does not control the film.

Read More: Diddy accused of involvement in Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur killings in 50 Cent’s new docu, ‘Sean had an envy for…’

In July, a federal jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges related to two ex-girlfriends. He is now serving a 50-month prison sentence and plans to appeal.