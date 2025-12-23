Does Avatar: Fire and Ash have a post-credits scene? All about the Pandora spectacle viewers witness in the end

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has hit the big screen. The story follows 2009’s Avatar and picks up directly after 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: Fire and Ash: Does James Cameron’s new film have a post-credits scene?(Avatar/YouTube screenshot)

The previous installment concluded with Marine-turned-Na’vi leader Jake Sully and Na’vi warrior Neytiri losing their eldest son, Neteyam. He was killed while attempting to save his younger siblings from the Resources Development Administration (RDA).

A new threat now awaits the Na’vi in Fire and Ash: the aggressive Mangkwan Clan, also known as the Ash People. The group has aligned itself with Colonel Miles Quaritch, with the human forces still intending on destroying the Sully family.

Does Avatar: Fire and Ash have a post-credits scene?

Avatar: Fire and Ash does not have an end-credits scene. The film includes nothing about a new character, and does not even tease future developments in the Avatar franchise.

As the credits roll, viewers are shown sweeping shots of Pandora, complete with its land and seas and wildlife. This is set to Miley Cyrus’ new song for the film – ‘Dream As One.’

The new film features Marine turned Na’vi revolutionary Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children on the run from Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Quaritch goes on to find an ally in franchise newcomer Varang (Oona Chaplin), the scary leader of the Ash People.

The Ash clan was inspired by one of Cameron’s significant explorations, when he met with the Baining people in Papua New Guinea. He not only saw their force ceremony but also toured the remains of a town destroyed by a volcanic eruption.

“They were in this trance state, dancing for seven hours on end in actual fire,” he recalled, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “Then I was seeing these kids go into this ash field, joyfully playing in this almost postnuclear devastation. I wasn’t thinking, ‘I can use this for Avatar,’ but it was one of those things that informs my dream landscape.”