Avatar Fire and Ash Twitter review: Fans impressed by James Cameron’s film, call it best one so far

Avatar Fire and Ash Twitter review: James Cameron’s third adventure in his blockbuster sci-fi franchise has opened to a mixed response, with some critics dismissing it as “boring” and even “nonsense.” However, if social media reactions are anything to go by, audiences appear far more impressed and are lavishing praise on the film’s visuals and describing the experience as emotionally stirring. Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the franchise following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Twitter review

After watching the initial shows of the film, several audience members took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reviews of the Avatar film, with some calling it ‘mindblowing’.

“PEAK CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE. MINDBLOWING storytelling and visuals, BEST movie in the Avatar franchise. Only downside: some scenes are repetitive and slightly predictable. A MUST WATCH on the big screen, once in a lifetime experience,” one post read.

Another post read, “I really want Avatar 3 to be successful because I NEED more villain romances #AvatarFireAndAsh #Avatar3FireAndAsh #quaritch #Varang.”

One noted, “JAMES CAMERON, YOU MADE ME CRY… THIS MOVIE IS MY FAV”, with one sharing, “Watched #AvatarFireAndAsh. Basically the same things i liked from the second one is there too. Visually amazing and very entertaining, those 3 plus hours doesn't feel and never got boring watching it. Varang and Quaritch are great tbh.”

“Fire and Ash is a nastier movie than the other two. The new villain Varang is such breathe of fresh air. She's downright evil (no sympathetic villain here...thank God), sexy, and soooo fun to watch. She uses her seductive powers very well too. There's a euphoric trip scene that is unlike anything we've seen in the franchise...really cool,” one posted.

Another social media user shared, “Like the other movies, the HFR 3D is SUPERB. Please watch this in 3D and Dolby. You will thank me. These movies are an experience meant to be seen in a large format. If you don't do that, you're only getting half the fun. Also Jake Sully is FINALLY a great character here. He gets to shine much more, as a father, a warrior, and a dad. Liked him in the other movies. LOVED him in this. There are some fantastic action set pieces as well. The first big one about 45 minutes is jaw dropping, and highly benefits from the sound design.”

“My only complaint is as great as Varang is, she's not utilized to the fullest potential. No spoilers,” it added.

“BEST Avatar movie to date. Can't wait to see it again,” one exclaimed, with another sharing, “This is not just a movie, it’s an experience. Watching #AvatarFireAndAsh at the legendary MYTHRI VIMAL 70MM is pure cinema magic. Single screen. Massive scale. Unmatched vibes.”

“Master James Cameron made the cinema experience more special with these amazing use of tech n new way of visual effects. Avatar fire and ash continues with that incredible filmmaking legacy,” one shared.

“#AvatarFireAndAsh is great and caught me off guard a few times This is Jim Cameron getting trippy and esoteric 8/10… Just take me back to Pandora,” one shared.

About Avatar Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the franchise following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre on December 1 and will be released in theatres on December 19. James Cameron’s two previous epics, 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, each grossed well over $2 billion globally and stand as two of the biggest movies in history.

As per Hindustan Times review, “Avatar was an effort to marry simple storytelling with world-class visuals, and give the audience the true joy of cinema. But it seems that Cameron has lost the plot now. In Fire and Ash, it feels as if he created a bunch of visuals and then stitched them together, hoping nobody would notice there was no coherent story, or at least nothing new to bind the plot.” Avatar follows the clan of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) on the alien moon of Pandora. It also stars Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Oona Chaplin