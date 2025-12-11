Groom makes bride ‘promise’ he can watch matches of Dhoni, CSK without interruption in viral wedding contract

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni superfan turned his wedding ceremony into a moment of cricket-themed spectacle by presenting his bride with a playful “contract” promising he would always be allowed to watch his favourite team in peace. The unusual gesture has now gone viral across social media. Groom’s Dhoni–CSK viewing clause in wedding contract goes viral(Instagram/dhruvmajethia7)

Groom’s Dhoni–CSK viewing wedding clause

Dhruv Majethia, who has over 65,000 followers on Instagram, surprised guests at his mandap when he handed his bride, Aashima Kakkar, a non-legal “agreement” outlining the conditions under which he would proceed with the pheras. The document, read aloud by Aashima, stated:

“I, Dhruv Majethia, undersigned groom, do hereby declare that should Aashima permit uninterrupted attendance at all the future matches of MS Dhoni and CSK and RCB, I shall willingly, joyfully and without further negotiation, take seven pheras with her.”

The moment was posted on Instagram by Majethia, quickly drawing more than 30,000 likes. He captioned the clip: “Contract before SEVEN pheras. She gets me for life, I get Thala and CSK matches for life. Fair deal, no?”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with amusement, calling the groom “superfan coded” and praising the light-hearted twist to the ceremony. CSK’s official Instagram account also joined in, writing: “Bro knows his priorities! Superfan coded!”

The bride, meanwhile, made sure she had the last word, commenting, “Well… I do have full contractual rights over YOU though!!!” Her response drew further cheers from followers who enjoyed the playful banter between the couple.

Majethia’s devotion to MS Dhoni is well-known on his profile. His username ends with the number 7, a nod to Dhoni’s iconic jersey. He has even shared a photo of himself with the former India captain, revealing he touched Dhoni’s feet during the encounter.

CSK and Dhoni fans go gaga

As the reel continues to circulate, CSK supporters and IPL fans are celebrating the moment as a light-hearted reminder of the deep emotional connection many fans feel toward Dhoni and the franchise. The clip has also drawn wishes for the newlyweds, with commenters calling it “peak CSK fandom” and “the most Desi cricket love story.”

Aashima, whose own Instagram account is private, has not posted about the moment, but online audiences have already crowned her the “real MVP” for signing the agreement with a smile.