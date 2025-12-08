Runaway reindeer Buddy found after Christmas event escape? Here’s the latest update

A Christmas display in northern England was interrupted this week after a reindeer wandered away from a festive attraction, triggering a coordinated search involving police, coastguard teams, and aerial surveillance. Reindeer flees Merseyside event, found hours later(Representative image/Unsplash)

Buddy, a reindeer featured at the Santa’s Enchanted Forest event in Merseyside, went missing on December 1 after breaking away from the venue. Organisers alerted authorities as concerns grew about the animal’s safety beyond the event grounds.

Search triggered over safety concerns

Merseyside Police were notified shortly after Buddy disappeared. Given the location and the possibility that the animal could reach nearby coastal areas, additional agencies were brought in, per PEOPLE reports.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed that Crosby and Southport Coastguard Rescue Teams joined the effort, alongside the Southport Offshore Rescue Trust. The concern, according to the agency, was that the reindeer might stray into the water along the coast.

“Oh deer!” the agency wrote in a social media update, noting the unusual nature of the callout.

Photos shared later showed Buddy moving through open areas in daylight and standing still at night as responders tracked his location. Other images documented search personnel using torches and high-visibility gear as dusk set in.

Buddy located hours later on Formby Beach

Authorities confirmed that once Buddy was located, a police drone was used to monitor his movements. Armed officers were also present, a precautionary step due to the environment and the need to safely contain the animal without causing distress.

Buddy was eventually found several hours later on the sand dunes of Formby Beach, not far from the original event site.

Animal sedated and returned safely

According to officials, a veterinarian was called to the scene and administered a sedative to ensure the animal could be safely recovered and transported without injury.

After being secured, Buddy was returned to his home facility. No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed that the animal was unharmed.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency later confirmed the successful conclusion of the operation, stating that the situation had been resolved without incident. “Christmas has been saved,” the agency wrote in a follow-up message.

While the escape caused a brief disruption, authorities emphasized that the response focused on animal welfare and public safety. No further action is expected, and the festive event has since continued as planned.