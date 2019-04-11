IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma misses equalling Suresh Raina’s massive IPL record

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma missed out from equalling Suresh Raina’S record of most consecutive appearances for a team in Indian Premier League (IPL), after being ruled out,due to an injury, of their match against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

Sharma had 133 successive appearances in the IPL for Mumbai Indians from 2011 to 2019 while Raina is just one match ahead of him with 134 consecutive appearances for Chennai Super Kings and currently, holds this unique record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is placed on the third position with 129 consecutive appearances for his team followed by CSK skipper MS Dhoni who is still running his streak with 119 consecutive appearances for his team.

Another record that was broken during the match was most sixes in an innings in this season of the league. Kieron Pollard now holds this record, surpassing Andre Russell’s record of seven sixes, as he smashed 10 sixes during his 83 run-knock which helped his team register a win over the visitors.

Mumbai Indians will now host Rajasthan Royals on April 13.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:30 IST