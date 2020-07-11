‘It’s scary but taking all precautions!’

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:05 IST

Loaded with confidence and armed with full precautions ‘Swaragini’ and ‘Devanshi’ fame actor Helly Shah is back to shoot her latest venture. “Thoda sa darr hai abhi…,’ though we are taking all necessary precautions but still there is lot of fear around,” she said.

The actor follows strict dos and don’ts. “I have made a rule that no one is allowed inside my room and if something has to be conveyed it will be through 2-3 close associates only. It’s bit tough for female actors as we have so many people around for hair, make-up, outfits and jewellery and then again someone to dress-up in case we have to wear a saree,” said Helly over the phone.

Helly is largely using her own stuff. “I am using my personal beauty products as much as possible but then we have to take help with precautions. The sets are sanitised but if I had to touch a property, I make sure it is purely sanitised again.”

To boost her immunity Helly is following her mother’s tips. “My parents didn’t comment on me resuming shoot but surely they are apprehensive and loaded with advice. My mother knows that I am responsible enough to take care of myself but then my immunity is bit low and season change is challenging for me so she always give these ‘desi nuskhas’.”

She explains it further, “On reaching home I wash/sanitise each and everything I have taken with me. Before going to bed, I take turmeric-dry ginger power in lukewarm water. Besides, I am only consuming warm water throughout the day which works well for me. Earlier, we used to eat on sets or order something from outside but now it’s a big no. Now, I carry my own food and water.”

Chinese food is what she craves for. “Since last many days I want to try Chinese food but I know it will not be possible for a long time now. Instead, I think one day I will cook it myself! However, I don’t enjoy cooking much and during lockdown have barely cooked 2-3 times.”

In her upcoming show ‘Ishq Mein Marjaawan’ she is playing a simple girl with plenty of emotions. “Early in the year, we shot in Goa and now we are shooting in Naya Gaon.”

Despite the OTT boom she says not much will change on TV. “Audience for both medium is very different. Also both mediums are going steady in their own space. Nothing is going to change overnight. Also, I feel that the TV audience have different likes and dislikes and a sudden change in any department won’t be accepted by the viewers.”

The actor was in Lucknow last year and hopes to return again to go on a shopping spree to buy more chikankari dresses.