e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / It’s turning out to be a lucky year for Sandeep!

It’s turning out to be a lucky year for Sandeep!

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:19 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Lucknow-based actor Sandeep Yadav
Lucknow-based actor Sandeep Yadav(Sourced photo)
         

Like every sector, ongoing pandemic has affected the entertainment industry too but still there are a few lucky ones for whom it did bring a positive change. Lucknow-based actor Sandeep Yadav feels it has been a blessed year for him in terms of work and self-growth.

It started in March when he was seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ followed by Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, OTT series ‘Hansmukh’ and ‘Ashram’. Sandeep has already shot for two films and is working on his third that will be ‘Satyamev Jayate-2.’

“Certainly, it has been luckiest year for me. My four major projects released this year and fortunately during the lockdown people had time to sit down and notice my work. In unlock phase while in Lucknow, I was offered a feature film. It has been an exciting phase in terms of getting good opportunities,” said the ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor.’

On personal too front he gained a lot. “I got a lot time to explore myself. I was never into finance planning but now, I have became more organised and well versed in such matters. Interestingly, I also got time to work on personal being and lost 15 kgs weight. After losing weight (from 80 kg) the roles I’m getting are very different even lesser than my real age. Makers are looking at me in varied roles.”

Besides, his film ‘Uljhan’ directed by Amit Pant and shot in Lucknow last year became NFDC’s official entry to Cannes Film Festival this year. “I played an honest government officer who due to family pressure takes bribe and gets caught.”

Giving an insight about his future projects he shares, “In Kunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ I play a RAW agent. In Faiz Anwar’s film ‘Stage Singer’ I have a negative role while in ‘Satyamev Jayate-2’ I’ll be seen in a negative character — a corrupt government employee. I’m also scheduled to shoot for a web-series with Arshad Warsi in December.”

top news
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday: 7 points
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
Pak-origin Nazir Ahmed faced expulsion from UK House of Lords, quits
Pak-origin Nazir Ahmed faced expulsion from UK House of Lords, quits
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In