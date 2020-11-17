It’s turning out to be a lucky year for Sandeep!

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:19 IST

Like every sector, ongoing pandemic has affected the entertainment industry too but still there are a few lucky ones for whom it did bring a positive change. Lucknow-based actor Sandeep Yadav feels it has been a blessed year for him in terms of work and self-growth.

It started in March when he was seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ followed by Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, OTT series ‘Hansmukh’ and ‘Ashram’. Sandeep has already shot for two films and is working on his third that will be ‘Satyamev Jayate-2.’

“Certainly, it has been luckiest year for me. My four major projects released this year and fortunately during the lockdown people had time to sit down and notice my work. In unlock phase while in Lucknow, I was offered a feature film. It has been an exciting phase in terms of getting good opportunities,” said the ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor.’

On personal too front he gained a lot. “I got a lot time to explore myself. I was never into finance planning but now, I have became more organised and well versed in such matters. Interestingly, I also got time to work on personal being and lost 15 kgs weight. After losing weight (from 80 kg) the roles I’m getting are very different even lesser than my real age. Makers are looking at me in varied roles.”

Besides, his film ‘Uljhan’ directed by Amit Pant and shot in Lucknow last year became NFDC’s official entry to Cannes Film Festival this year. “I played an honest government officer who due to family pressure takes bribe and gets caught.”

Giving an insight about his future projects he shares, “In Kunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ I play a RAW agent. In Faiz Anwar’s film ‘Stage Singer’ I have a negative role while in ‘Satyamev Jayate-2’ I’ll be seen in a negative character — a corrupt government employee. I’m also scheduled to shoot for a web-series with Arshad Warsi in December.”