e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 1,000-year-old gold coins stashed away in clay vessel unearthed in Israel

1,000-year-old gold coins stashed away in clay vessel unearthed in Israel

The treasure trove was discovered by teens volunteering at an excavation in central Israel where a new neighbourhood is planned to be built.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:38 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
CENTRAL ISRAEL
A hoard of gold coins discovered at an archaeological site in Central Israel .
A hoard of gold coins discovered at an archaeological site in Central Israel . (REUTERS)
         

Israeli youths have unearthed hundreds of gold coins stashed away in a clay vessel for more than a thousand years.

The treasure was discovered on Aug. 18, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Monday, by teenagers volunteering at an excavation in central Israel where a new neighbourhood is planned to be built.

“The person who buried this treasure 1,100 years ago must have expected to retrieve it and even secured the vessel with a nail so that it would not move. We can only guess what prevented him from returning to collect this treasure,” said excavation director Liat Nadav-Ziv.

Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin counts the gold coins.
Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin counts the gold coins. ( REUTERS )

The area it was found in housed workshops at the time the treasure was hidden and the identity of the owner is still a mystery.

“It was amazing,” said Oz Cohen, one of the volunteers who found the treasure.

“I dug in the ground and when I excavated the soil, saw what looked like very thin leaves. When I looked again I saw these were gold coins. It was really exciting to find such a special and ancient treasure.”

Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin cleans the gold coins.
Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin cleans the gold coins. ( REUTERS )

Dating back to the ninth century Abbasid Caliphate period, the 425 24-carat pure gold coins would have been a significant amount of money at the time, said Robert Kool, a coin expert at the Antiquities Authority.

“For example, with such a sum, a person could buy a luxurious house in one of the best neighbourhoods in Fustat, the enormous wealthy capital of Egypt in those days,” Kool said.

tags
top news
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In