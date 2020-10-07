e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 102-year-old woman dons PPE to cast mail-in vote, her pic is inspiring many

102-year-old woman dons PPE to cast mail-in vote, her pic is inspiring many

The photograph of the 102-year-old is now being widely shared by many, including popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:42 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows 102-year-old woman named Bea Lumpkin with her ballot paper.
The image shows 102-year-old woman named Bea Lumpkin with her ballot paper.(Twitter)
         

If you’re a regular on social media, you may have seen the viral photograph of a 102-year-old woman named Bea Lumpkin. Shared by the Chicago Teachers’ Union on Twitter, the photo shows the centenarian, fully covered in a PPE suit, complete with a hazmat-style helmet, standing in front of a mailbox.

“Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!” reads the post’s caption.

The photograph is now being widely shared by many, including popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. She wrote “I love this” and shared the image.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, to ensure proper social distancing, some people are opting for mail-in voting for the US Election and Lumpkin is one among them.

Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered over 11,000 likes and many comments from netizens.

Here’s what people had to say:

Lumpkin, who has been voting for 80 years, said that this election is one of the most important in her life, reports The Washington Post. She started voting in 1940 and has kept on voting since then, without fail.

“It’s always important to vote, but this election — it’s the most important one of my life,” she told The Washington Post.

Lumpkin added that the attention her act of going to the mailbox received has left her surprised.

tags
top news
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi opens with Gill for KKR
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi opens with Gill for KKR
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
‘TRP rating has to be stopped or improved’: Union minister Javadekar
‘TRP rating has to be stopped or improved’: Union minister Javadekar
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Patel calls for review of UK visa used by Indian companies
Patel calls for review of UK visa used by Indian companies
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In