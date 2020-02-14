e-paper
112-year-old crowned as world’s oldest man, shares secret to long life. Can you guess what?

Chitetsu Watanabe was born on March 5, 1907, in Japan.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tokyo
112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe awarded as the world's oldest living male by Guinness World Records.
112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe awarded as the world's oldest living male by Guinness World Records. (REUTERS)
         

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world’s oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity. Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday. The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days.

Watanabe, who is married with five children, said the secret to longevity is to “not get angry and keep a smile on your face.”

112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe poses next to the calligraphy reading 'World's Number One'.
112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe poses next to the calligraphy reading 'World's Number One'. ( REUTERS )

He admitted a penchant for sweets such as custard pudding -- but it appears to have done him no harm. The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

Japan has one of the world’s highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have ever lived. They include Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person ever -- Jeanne Louise Calment of France -- died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness.

