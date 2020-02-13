e-paper
117-year-old heritage steam engine is giving foreign tourists a taste of history

117-year-old heritage steam engine is giving foreign tourists a taste of history

The northern railway is offering the steam engine travel on booking to the tourists on 12 to 20 miles (20 km to 32 km) here on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
The railway department has kept the train running for its historical importance.
The railway department has kept the train running for its historical importance.(ANI)
         

A 117-year-old steam engine here in the Himalayan region is attracting scores of foreign tourists on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line, helping the tourism in the area and boosting the revenue of Northern Railways in equal measure.

“Tourist comes from many countries, including England to ride this steam engine train. It helps the promotion of the heritage culture of the country and helps in the earning of the Indian Railways as well,” a railway official told ANI on Wednesday.

The northern railway is offering the steam engine travel on booking to the tourists on 12 to 20 miles (20 km to 32 km) here on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line.

“The steam engine trains are wonderful and their heritage is very authentic. I will take a message back home that everybody should try and come here at least once, “said Vivienne Edward, a woman tourist from the UK.

The railway department has kept the train running for its historical importance.

The Kalka-Shimla railway line was declared the UNESCO’s world heritage line in 2008. It has been attracting tourist in the area ever since.

