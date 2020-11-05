e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 164 dogs crammed into tiny house in Japan rescued by health officials

164 dogs crammed into tiny house in Japan rescued by health officials

An animal rights group will look for foster homes for the dogs after medical care.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
TOKYO
Dozens of dogs crammed inside a tiny house in Izumo, wetsern Japan.
Dozens of dogs crammed inside a tiny house in Izumo, wetsern Japan. (REUTERS)
         

Japanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the country’s worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights activist said on Wednesday,

The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30 square-metre (323 sq foot) house in the city of Izumo, in western Japan, in mid-October after neighbours had complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin.

The dogs lived crammed onto shelves and under tables and chairs.

“The entire floor was filled with dogs and all the floor space you could see was covered with faeces,” said Sagami.

Public health officials first visited the house seven years ago after getting complaints from neighbours about the noise and bad smell but the owner refused to let officials investigate at that time.

The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them.

Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them after they got medical care.

tags
top news
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stakes high in third phase
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea: What could be the possible scenarios
CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case
CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: J P Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: J P Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In