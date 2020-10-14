36-foot-long mask displayed in Chandigarh to raise public awareness

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:36 IST

Parivartan, a non-government organisation, launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign with the display of a 36-foot-long mask to promote social distancing practices in Chandigarh.

“Today we have organised a mask campaign in order to raise public awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. Our aim is to promote the importance of wearing a mask and practising social distancing in the current scenario,” Renuka Sharma, president of Parivartan Welfare Association told ANI on Tuesday.

The 36-foot-long mask was displayed for public acknowledgement and people were requested to pen their thoughts on it and raise a collective voice to wear masks in order to prevent coronavirus infection.

Sharma further said, “Mask is the only vaccine at our disposal until something more authentic arrives. Hence, it is of utmost importance to wear it as a safety shield. In doing so, we’re protecting each other.”

The NGO plans to take the 36-feet mask to various parts of Chandigarh to promote their cause.