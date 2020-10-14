e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 36-foot-long mask displayed in Chandigarh to raise public awareness

36-foot-long mask displayed in Chandigarh to raise public awareness

The 36-foot-long mask was displayed for public acknowledgement and people were requested to pen their thoughts on it and raise a collective voice to wear masks in order to prevent coronavirus infection.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chandigarh
The 36-foot-long mask was displayed by Parivartan, a non-government organisation.
The 36-foot-long mask was displayed by Parivartan, a non-government organisation.(ANI)
         

Parivartan, a non-government organisation, launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign with the display of a 36-foot-long mask to promote social distancing practices in Chandigarh.

“Today we have organised a mask campaign in order to raise public awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. Our aim is to promote the importance of wearing a mask and practising social distancing in the current scenario,” Renuka Sharma, president of Parivartan Welfare Association told ANI on Tuesday.

The 36-foot-long mask was displayed for public acknowledgement and people were requested to pen their thoughts on it and raise a collective voice to wear masks in order to prevent coronavirus infection.

Sharma further said, “Mask is the only vaccine at our disposal until something more authentic arrives. Hence, it is of utmost importance to wear it as a safety shield. In doing so, we’re protecting each other.”

The NGO plans to take the 36-feet mask to various parts of Chandigarh to promote their cause.

top news
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In