Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #5MinuteAur challenge is already a hit on Twitter

Remember as kids we would ask our parents for just five extra minutes to continue playing? Maybe many of us didn’t always get those extra five minutes but now, thanks to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, children today have a better chance of grabbing that extra playtime. The minister has launched a new challenge called the #5MinuteAur.

In a video tweeted today, Rathore, an Olympic silver medallist in shooting, can be seeing playing table tennis with both hands as he conveys the message for the challenge.

“Remember when we used to play during our childhood, our parents would remind us of our homework. And we would say ‘just five more minutes’,” Rathore says in the video. “There was no one to speak for us back then but now we have a voice. So why don’t we all speak up for the children in the country and say ‘let them play’ for five minutes more.”

In his message, he asks people to share their own ‘five minutes more’ stories and videos using #5MinuteAur and #KheloIndia. He also tagged Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, and actors Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to share their stories as well.

Since being shared earlier today, Rathore’s tweet has received over 4,500 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets. Tweeple have posted several comments praising the challenge.

“A great initiative... You are the best sports minister India has ever got. Salute to your efforts. My full support to #5MinuteAur,” posted one Twitter user. “I love this video #5MinuteAur,” tweeted another.

The challenge has been accepted by lots of people who have already posted their own videos.

Saina Nehwal posted this video:

“Great initiative by @Ra_THORe ji for our young talents,” tweeted Kiren Rijiju with his video.

Great initiative by @Ra_THORe ji for our young talents. From childhood I passionately played Football & Athletics. I can still score goals⚽️. Never tired I was always- "Bas #5MinuteAur". I invite @sureshpprabhu ji @PiyushGoyal ji @naqvimukhtar ji to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/ScwzzyUrib — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 9, 2019

“Tennis and Cricket are really close to my heart. I have grown up playing them and almost always wanted ‘Bas #5MinuteAur’,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tweeted.

Fantastic initiative by @Ra_THORe for our young talent. 🇮🇳💪



Tennis and Cricket are really close to my heart.🏏🎾 I have grown up playing them and almost always wanted 'Bas #5MinuteAur'



I invite @msdhoni @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur & @ManojTiwariMP to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/HONKKq80nk — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 9, 2019

The ‘5MinuteAur’ challenge is part of the Khelo India movement. The Khelo India Youth Games 2019 will see a host of athletes in action and officially kick off in Pune Wednesday.

