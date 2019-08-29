e-paper
8-foot-long python caught in field in Odisha

Pictures of the nearly 20 kg snake have been posted on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jajpur, Odisha
The python, weighing nearly 20 kg, was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty on August 26.
The python, weighing nearly 20 kg, was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty on August 26. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A nearly 8-foot-long Indian rock python has been rescued from an open field in Kayema Bazar area of Dharmasala block here.

Pictures of the snake have been posted on Twitter. Photos show people surrounding the snake while someone holds it by its tail.

The python, weighing nearly 20 kg, was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty on August 26.

The reptile was later released into the forest of Mahavinayak hills in Chandikhole.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:43 IST

