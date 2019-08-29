8-foot-long python caught in field in Odisha

it-s-viral

A nearly 8-foot-long Indian rock python has been rescued from an open field in Kayema Bazar area of Dharmasala block here.

Pictures of the snake have been posted on Twitter. Photos show people surrounding the snake while someone holds it by its tail.

Jajpur: Around 8-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from an open field in Kayema Bazar area on August 26; was later released into the forests. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/W0IWCpVUsG — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

The python, weighing nearly 20 kg, was rescued by Snake Helpline member Tapan Prusty on August 26.

The reptile was later released into the forest of Mahavinayak hills in Chandikhole.

