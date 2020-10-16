9-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam stages protest on air pollution in Delhi

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 10:19 IST

Holding a banner, Licypriya Kangujam, a 9-year-old girl staged a protest in the Vijay Chowk area over air pollution in the national capital.

The nine-year-old who has earlier addressed the United Nations Climate Conference 2019 (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, said, “I want our leaders to take action to fight air pollution. They are busy blaming each other instead of finding a solution. No action is being taken.”

She said that air pollution is dangerous. Children cannot move out of their homes. “I am worried about the health of children and babies.”

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of the young activist protesting:

Delhi: Licypriya Kangujam, a 9-year-old girl staged a protest in Vijay Chowk over air pollution in the national capital. She says, "I want our leaders to take action to fight air pollution. They are busy blaming each other instead of finding a solution. No action is being taken." pic.twitter.com/h1PZUtrCrx — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

When asked what she thinks of the causes of pollution in Delhi, she said. “Burning of garbage, stubble in Haryana and Punjab besides petrol and diesel cars are responsible for air pollution.”

The banner Kangujam was holding read, “Delhi starts choking now; leaders start blaming now; no concrete action yet!”