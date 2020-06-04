e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 93-year-old woman reunites with daughter thanks to hug curtain designed by local businessman

93-year-old woman reunites with daughter thanks to hug curtain designed by local businessman

Local businessman Bruno Zani produced the hug curtain by which Dirce Villas Boas and her daughter Dircyree were able to embrace again.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
SAO PAULO
Dircyree Villas Boas hugs her mother Dirce Villas Boas, 93, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home.
Dircyree Villas Boas hugs her mother Dirce Villas Boas, 93, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home.(Reuters)
         

Dirce Villas Boas, a 93-year-old resident of a nursing home in western Sao Paulo, had gone 70 days without seeing her daughter until this weekend, when the pair hugged and danced together in an emotional reunion.

The new coronavirus pandemic has yet to reach its peak in Sao Paulo, the site of the worst outbreak in Brazil, where nearly 30,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.

But thanks to the ingenuity of local businessman Bruno Zani, Villas Boas and her daughter Dircyree were able to embrace again. The two were separated by a translucent plastic curtain outfitted with holes for Dircyree’s arms, which were also wrapped in protective equipment.

Dircyree Villas Boas waves to her mother Dirce Villas Boas, 93, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home.
Dircyree Villas Boas waves to her mother Dirce Villas Boas, 93, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home. ( Reuters )

The pair did not seem to mind.

“When you think about the feeling of a mother hugging her daughter, the heart beats, it really beats,” said Dirce.

Zani, who produced the curtain, makes a living in the party-decoration business, which has all but ceased in the pandemic. He typically donates flowers from the parties to nursing homes, where he noticed residents now have few chances to see family.

After talking with psychologists, therapists and other specialists, Zani tried a pilot program with the plastic curtain at one nursing home, and he plans to offer them in nursing homes throughout the city.

“The starting point was the heart itself,” Zani said, “seeing that difficulty of a family member and a confined (loved one) not being able to meet.”

Also read | Girl designs hug-curtain for grandparents, clip will leave you teary-eyed with happiness

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In