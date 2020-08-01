‘A lesson for the nation’: Athlete Hima Das’ clip on social distancing is a hit among netizens

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:31 IST

During these difficult times, several authorities and personalities are trying to spread awareness through clips, photos and messages regarding the importance of social distancing as well as wearing masks. Indian athlete Hima Das has also shared a message on the necessity of following social distancing through a video.

The clip shared by Das on Twitter is a minute long. It shows the Arjuna award winner feeding biscuits to three monkeys. The monkeys can be seen sitting on the other side of a railing and politely taking the biscuits from her one by one.

Interestingly, the three monkeys are seen keeping a safe distance from each other throughout the video.

“Even monkeys know how to follow #SocialDistancing,” reads the caption shared by Das.

Take a look at the video:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 3,000 views and many comments from netizens.

“It’s a lesson for the nation,” writes a Twitter user. “Nice gesture,” comments another. “So nice,” says a third.

What are your thoughts on this meaningful clip?