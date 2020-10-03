Adorable clip shows sea otter keeping stuff in its ‘pocket’, melts netizens’ hearts. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:06 IST

There are many facts about the members of the animal kingdom that can leave people surprised. A video of an otter, shared on the official Instagram profile of Shedd Aquarium along with another clip, is a perfect example of that. It shows the otter stuffing ice cubes in its ‘pocket.’

While one of the clips feature an otter named Luna, the other one showcases Ellis. In the first clip, Luna can be seen holding a red ball. As the adorable otter is offered a treat, it tucks the ball under its arms and eats the treat. It is the second clip, which shows Ellis putting ice cubs inside its pocket.

“Sea otters have “pockets!” How much can they hold in there?,” reads a part of the caption.

Take a look at the heart melting post:

Posted on September 24, the post has garnered over 20,300 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable otters and their special abilities. Many showed their love for Luna and Ellie with heart emojis.

“They are more like pawwkets,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!” commented another. “Look at those precious and perfect pockets,” said a third.

“And I can’t get pockets in my dress,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these cute videos?