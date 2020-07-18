e-paper
Adorable kids hide behind mum jumbos in a moving herd of elephants. Video will break any cuteness barometer

Adorable kids hide behind mum jumbos in a moving herd of elephants. Video will break any cuteness barometer

The video shows a herd of elephants moving through a jungle.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter.
The video has been shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. (Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
         

There’s something about elephants that is extremely adorable. The cuteness factor increases further when it comes to baby jumbos. So this video is a delightful treat because it has both mommy and baby jumbos. It’s rightfully making people go “aww.”

Shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video shows a herd of elephants moving through a jungle. The herd has jumbos of all sizes. What’s interesting to note is that the tiny tots are hiding behind the big elephants as the herd moves.

“A big and beautiful elephant family is on the move in the jungles of Mudumalai. Adorable little calves are playfully moving along hiding behind their mothers’ legs,” Sahu wrote while sharing the video.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who also retweeted the video, wrote, “Calf is always under Z+ security. Tigers even won’t be able to breach the cordon.”

Take a look at the aww-worthy video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 9,500 views and close to 650 likes. People were excited to share their comments on the video, on both Sahu and Nanda’s post.

“The mother in mothers is always loving & caring,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so adorable,” commented another. “Majestic creatures,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Goose annoys baby elephant, the jumbo reacts. Netizens can’t stop laughing at the clip

