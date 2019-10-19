e-paper
Adorable otter’s anxious first swim makes people go aww. Watch

Eventually, the otter slowly takes cautious advances in the water with a cute questionable look.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gained almost 85,000 views with more than 100 comments
The video has gained almost 85,000 views with more than 100 comments(Instagram/@storyofanimals.co)
         

Otters are wonderful swimmers. Nature had made sure to grant these furry relatives of the ferret family terrific agility in water. But, what if we told you otters can also be afraid of water? At least a video shared on instagram suggests so.The video shows the animal, with trembling hands clutching its human. Eventually, the otter slowly takes cautious advances in the water with a cute questionable look.

Watch the amusing video as this little one tries to go for a dip. 

The video has gained almost 85,000 views with more than 100 comments. Expectedly, people dropped all sorts of comments on the clip. Some gushed at the cuteness of the video.

“This is the cutest thing” wrote one Instagram user. “He is sweeet!” exclaimed another. “Such an adorable fluffy thing!” said a third.

However, the video gained some unfavourable comments too. One Instagram user pointed out, “So cruel to make animals who should be in the sea perform like this. Shame on you!” Many others reacted on the same line.

What do you think of this clip?

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 14:42 IST

