After leopard in Telengana, Tiger spotted on Karnataka roadside

The tiger was seen sitting on the road in the Titimati forest zone.

it-s-viral Updated: May 15, 2020 13:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Kodagu, Karnataka
The tiger sitting on the road.
A tiger was spotted on the roadside in the Titimati forest zone in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday.

Titimati forest zone is located 214 km from the state capital Bengaluru.

During the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which is in force from March 25, some wild animals have had a greater movement as there is minimal human interference.

