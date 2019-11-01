Airport authority seizes ‘gun’ from passenger’s bag, turns out to be this

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:24 IST

A passenger, while trying to board a flight at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport, was called aside by airport authorities because they found a ‘gun’ in his luggage. Eventually, however, the item turned out to be something very unusual.

When Transportation Security Administration agents at the airport put the man’s bag through X-ray machine, they discovered that the passenger’s carry-on luggage had a ‘dangerous weapon.’ Spotting the disturbing profile of the object, the authorities started searching the contents of the bag in order to confiscate the item. The serious situation quickly turned hilarious when the agents realised that the thing they seized was not a weapon but a gun-shaped toilet paper roller.

Though harmless, the authorities didn’t permit the man to carry the ‘gun’ onboard. It’s because, replica guns are not allowed on an aircraft in the US, unless they are in a checked bag, reports Independent.

A closer inspection of the items revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. ( AP )

The passenger had to surrender the replica gun to continue with his journey.

“This most unusual revolver was not designed to spin bullets, it was designed to spin toilet paper,” jokingly a Transportation Security Administration agent told Independent.

What do you think of this ‘dangerous weapon?’

(With inputs from AP)

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 10:57 IST