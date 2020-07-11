e-paper
Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. His interaction with them is extremely hilarious

Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. His interaction with them is extremely hilarious

Alfie’s expression is nothing short of contemplative as he stares into his reflection and then past it, at its hooman.

The image shows an alpaca named Alfie.
The image shows an alpaca named Alfie. (Instagram/@alfie_the_alpaca_in_adelaide)
         

It is not uncommon to see cats act derpy, or dogs behave oddly. But have you ever seen an alpaca get bamboozled over mirrors? If no, worry not. This video, which is a sure-shot giggle-fest, shows exactly that.

The clip was posted on Instagram on July 8. It has been shared from Alfie, the alpaca’s very own Instagram account.

The recording shows the animal standing in front of a mirror. The camera person, who seems to be on the other end of the room, zooms into the alpaca’s face. Alfie’s expression is nothing short of contemplative. He stares into his reflection and then past it, at its hooman. The video ends with Alfie staring off into the distance, looking as cute as ever.

Since being shared, the post has received a lot of traction. It currently has nearly 72,500 views and many loving comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Alfie, the alpaca who just discovered mirrors. One person said, “Urgh I was having a bad time, and Alfie just made it so much better”. Another individual wrote, “Hahahaha, love his creep stares. Classic”.

“This could be on The X Files,” read one comment referring to an American science fiction show. An Instagram user proclaimed, “He is the reason why I want an alpaca”. Watching Alfie look so cute and creepy, simultaneously, whilst acting derpy makes us wish we had a pet alpaca too.

What are your thoughts on this cutie? Do you now want you a pet alpaca as well?

