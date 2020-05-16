Alia Bhatt, you have to see this Twitter thread that matches your outfits with delish looking doughnuts

it-s-viral

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:57 IST

Amazing food and gorgeous outfits, these two are among the things that can really make someone happy. And this Twitter thread does just that.

After matching actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits with different sanitisers in a bid to promote hand washing and Rihanna’s iconic fashion looks to desi sweet treats, someone has come up with yet another deliciously wonderful thread. This time, they’ve found doughnuts to match actor Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices. And to say these look incredible would be an understatement.

This awesome thread offers 12 kinds of gorgeously decorated doughnuts in colours one wouldn’t associate with these sweet treats. These go perfectly with 12 of Alia’s outfits as if they were cut from the same cloth… or dough? You get our drift, right?

So here are all the different looks:

Chocolate doughnuts dressed in a green coating to go with Alia’s lush green dress

Alia Bhatt as Donuts ~ a thread. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/pxahDUL1aN — 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗮 🦋 (@_aliasheart) May 15, 2020

Alia’s Stella McCartney look goes perfectly with these pistachio covered doughnuts

Royal blue doughnuts for Queen Alia

These minimal red doughnuts go perfectly with Alia’s Sabyasachi number

And these ones with sprinkles for this chic look

Just some subtle and soft pink here

And another one here

Sorry, these black doughnuts are just something else. Look how well they match with Alia’s Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga.

A party in the sun in that glorious yellow outfit with yummy doughnuts to match

OMG! Kudos to the Twitter user who found this level of matching

This white combo is too pretty for words

And finally, just look at this purple magnificence

If by the end of this thread you’re feeling hungry and/or itching to order some new clothes, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

So what do you think of this thread and the doughnuts spread offered in it? Which combo is your fave?