e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Some of Rihanna’s most iconic fashion looks as desi treats: a Twitter thread everybody wanted but didn’t know they needed in their life

Some of Rihanna’s most iconic fashion looks as desi treats: a Twitter thread everybody wanted but didn’t know they needed in their life

Get ready to feel all types of starstruck with this Twitter thread that compares some of Rihanna’s most iconic looks to desi treats.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 16:57 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The thread has over 25 posts and has accumulated over 18,000 retweets.
The thread has over 25 posts and has accumulated over 18,000 retweets.(Twitter/@deepraaajjj)
         

It is no lie that Rihanna is a fashion icon. Along with her melodious voice, gracious dance moves, and strong business acumen, the Caribbean queen also has a strong eye for style trends. This particular trait has made her a reigning champ of the ‘best dressed’ title at the Met Gala for many years. Now, a Twitter user who appreciated her dressing sense has created a thread which is a must-see for all RiRi fans.

Known on the microblogging application as ‘deepraj’, this individual curated a thread which compares some of Rihanna’s most iconic fashion looks to desi treats. Shared on May 11, the thread has over 25 posts and has accumulated over 18,000 retweets as well as almost 76,500 likes.

Here are some of the best posts from that thread.

First, we have Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look which surprisingly resembles this delicious-looking plate of Kaju Katli

Here we have the RnB singer donning a brown outfit which matches this cup of Masala Chai

We cannot decide who wore it better: Rihanna or this beautifully plated Ice Gola

RiRi looks almost as sweet as the Rose Kulfi in this look

The resemblance between this look and Dahi Puri is uncanny

We have to know, does Rihanna’s stylist just love Indian food?

Thanks deepraj, now we’re craving Khandvi

Want for momos intensifies

Have you seen a cuter looking Ladoo?

The thread received hugely positive feedback. Here is what tweeple had to say about Rihanna’s look compared to desi treats.

“Thank you for these! We needed it!” read one comment. We did too! What are your thoughts on this creative thread?

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits inspire Twitter thread on sanitisers, promote hand washing. She reacts

tags
top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In