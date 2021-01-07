‘Alien pasta’: Dish cooked using blue-coloured energy drink horrifies people

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:20 IST

From dahi Maggi to chocolate samosa pav, we come across a variety of bizarre fusion foods on the Internet that often receive mixed reactions from netizens. Now, there is a new inclusion to that list of odd food concoctions. Its pasta cooked using blue coloured energy drink. A video of the dish prompted people to say that it looks like something straight out of a science-fiction movie. After seeing the clip, you may be inclined to say the same thing too.

Shared by Facebook user Justin Flom, the video shows the process of making the dish. We won’t give away much, take a look at the making of the bizarre pasta dish yourself:

Shared on January 3, the video has garnered over 12,000 reactions and tons of comments from netizens. There were many who found the dish cringe-worthy.

“This is disgusting. The pot is blue so perhaps this is his favorite color or all just a joke. Excuse me while I vomit,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m just pissed he was stirring with the damn spaghetti strainer spoon. Out of this whole video that’s what gave me the most anxiety,” commented another. “Well, you’re right, I ‘will never eat pasta the same way’ as you do,” said a third.

“The thought of that mess is nauseating. The chunks of flour poured on the pasta were the final straw,” pointed out a fourth. “Okay, that is alien food man!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this dish? Would you try it?

Also Read | 5 bizarre fusion dishes in 2020 that made netizens ask ‘why’