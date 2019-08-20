Alligator climbs over fence in Florida, shocking moment caught on camera

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:56 IST

If you spend enough time on the Internet, you’ve probably seen your fair share of stories about alligators turning up in unexpected places. A video that’s gone viral, however, gives a glimpse into how these alligators make it to all these surprising places. The shocking video, recorded in Florida, shows an alligator climbing over a fence like it’s no big deal. The startling scene has been collecting quite a few reactions on social media.

Facebook user Christina Stewart shared pictures and a video of the alligator scaling the wire fence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, reports WTVM.

“When someone says there is an alligator on base, of course I have to go see and glad I did… got to watch him or her crawl over the gate and disappear so neat,” she posted on Facebook on August 17. Her post has collected over 3,700 shares and more than 800 reactions - and still counting.

People on Facebook cannot stop sharing their reactions to the pictures and the video. “Wow huge! Crazy and scary!” says one Facebook user. “What a cool experience... from afar,” says another. “I’m the animal lover in this family but oh hell no… but cool too. I never knew they could climb a fence,” says a third.

In another incident, also recorded in Florida, a man recorded an alligator ‘swimming’ through a flooded road towards his car.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 12:38 IST