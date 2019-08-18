Alligator ‘swims’ through flooded road towards car, scares driver. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:15 IST

How would you react if you see a huge alligator making its way towards your car – while you are inside it? Probably, scared is the answer that most of you will give. Roger Light Jr, a man hailing from Florida, had the exact same feeling when he saw an alligator coming towards his vehicle.

Light shared the entire incident on Facebook along with an image and a video of the reptile. “This alligator scared the crap out of me when I saw it was coming towards my work vehicle when I was stopped at the light in front of WaWa on Gandy Blvd and Grand Ave,” he wrote in the caption. Further adding, initially he wondered “why people were out videotaping in the pouring rain and people backing up in the right turn lane.” It’s then, he saw the reptile in passenger side coming towards him.

Take a look at the video. Fair caution, it may leave you with a creepy feeling:

Shared on August 15, the post attracted hundreds of comments. Additionally, it also gathered over 1,000 shares and close to 500 reactions.

Scared and amazed, these were mainly the emotions that were reflected in people’s comments. There were a few who even dropped funny comments. Many simple wrote “OMG” to showcase their reaction.

“Oh helllll nawwwwww,” wrote a Facebook user. “He just wants a good belly rub I’m sure,” jokingly wrote another. “What!?!? So cool!” wrote a third.

Eventually, reptile trappers were called and they removed the 8-foot-long alligator from the busy road, reports Fox News.

What do you think of this video?

