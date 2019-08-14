Bear walked into home, broke out by smashing through wall

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:48 IST

In a rather scary incident, a bear entered a home in Colorado. What’s left people more shocked is its escape from the home. A post shared on Facebook details this encounter between the bear and police officials and it has left many shocked.

It all started when the bear entered the home through an open door after it was attracted by the smell of some deviled eggs in a garbage bag, reports 9news.com.

“What had happened was we had put the trash in the house so it wouldn’t attract the bears and I should have closed the door,” homeowner John Sliwinski said. He went upstairs, giving the bear enough time to enter the house. However, things got tricky when the bear closed the door and locked itself inside the house.

Police arrived at the house but the bear pulled off a surprising escape by smashing through a wall.

The ester Police department shared the whole incident on Facebook with a caption that reads, “Last night a bear entered a residence near the area of Fall River Road. The bear seemed to have been attracted to the scent of refuse. Upon officer’s arrival said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made its escape.”

The post shared on August 11, has collected over 300 ‘likes’, and more than 200 shares - and counting.

People posted all sorts of comments on the post. “That’s one smart bear,” says one Facebook user. “It was just going after the ‘bear’ necessities,” says another. “I personally would have a brick house with bars on the door and windows up high,” says a third.

