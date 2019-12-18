e-paper
Alligator spotted crossing road, video shocks people

The clip shows an alligator slowly crossing the road.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:05 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The reptile allegedly broke free from an exotic animal relocation van and made a run for the streets.
The reptile allegedly broke free from an exotic animal relocation van and made a run for the streets.(Twitter/@mayssamsamaha)
         

Jaywalking is not an uncommon scene on the streets. But what will your reaction be if the jaywalker turns out to be an alligator? A Montreal woman has captured a shocking and unusual video where an alligator is seen crossing the road around Jarry street. The clip taken and later shared by Twitter user, Mayssam Samaha, has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The clip shows an alligator slowly crossing the road. A lot of horrified gasps are heard in the background as the alligator makes its way under a car standing beside the sidewalk.

The reptile allegedly broke free from an exotic animal relocation van and made a run for the streets. But it was rescued later by the local police.

“Just an alligator crossing Jarry, no big deal,” Samaha wrote in the caption.

Posted on December 15, the video has already garnered over 2 lakh views and 2,700 likes. Netizens were horrified as well as concerned for the well-being of the reptile since Montreal has a terribly cold weather completely unsuitable for cold-blooded reptiles.

What do you think of this shocking video?

