e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Alligator tries to eat turtle, it doesn’t go quite as expected. Watch

Alligator tries to eat turtle, it doesn’t go quite as expected. Watch

This old video is going viral all over again.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screengrab from the video shows the turtle inside the alligator’s mouth.
A screengrab from the video shows the turtle inside the alligator’s mouth. (YouTube/HomeShark)
         

In a fight between an alligator and a turtle, most would place their bets on the apex predator to win. However, that isn’t what one sees in this specific incident captured on camera.

An old video going viral all over again, shows the moment a hungry alligator tried to devour a turtle as its meal. But things didn’t quite go the way the giant reptile may have expected.

The video was posted back in 2017 but has caught people’s attention again after it was shared on Twitter by Naveed Trumboo IRS. The YouTube channel HomeShark shared the video three years ago detailing that it was recorded in someone’s backyard in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, US.

The video, best watched with the volume on, shows the turtle inside the alligator’s mouth. However, it is the turtle’s thick shell that helps it get away.

“Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don’t let them. -Unknown,” Trumboo wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the shocking video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 2,400 likes and more than 500 retweets. Several people on Twitter dropped comments about the recording and the caption.

“So cute, poor guy was saved from the mouth of the crocodile… Thank god,” wrote an individual. “A rare moment to capture,” shared another.

What do you think about this share?

tags
top news
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In