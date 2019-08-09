Must watch: This alligator aces the Bottle Cap Challenge like no one else

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:06 IST

Remember the Bottle Cap Challenge that took over the Internet? Social media was flooded with videos of people using roundhouse kicks to open bottle caps. Celebrities like Jason Statham, Akshay Kumar and John Mayer were among those who performed the challenge making it a viral trend. But you wouldn’t believe who’s the latest to take the challenge - a bunch of alligators.

A video recorded by staffers at theme-park Gatorland, Orlando, shows a few alligators performing the challenge. Staff members can be seen holding bottles behind gators. As the reptiles move their massive tails, the hope is they’ll knock the cap off the bottles.

A few fails later, one gator manages the feat. Watch:

The video was posted on Facebook on July 31 and has collected over 33,000 views and more than 200 shares on the social networking site.

“That thing almost knocked my phone out my dam hand,” says one Facebook user. “That was funny. Clever gators,” says another.

