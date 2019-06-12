Amul bids goodbye to Yuvraj Singh with a cartoon. Twitter loves it

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday, bid adieu to all forms of international cricket. The ace batsman, who had his international debut in 2000, kept his fans captivated by playing in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20s. Social media platforms were flooded with praises and tributes from fans after he announced his retirement. Amidst this, dairy brand Amul, known for its creative and witty take on different trending topics, also joined in.

Captioned “The king of sixes & ODI bids goodbye to cricket!” the brand’s tweet not only refers to Yuvi’s amazing feat of hitting six sixes in one over during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 but also hails him as the “King” of 6s and ODIs.

#Amul Topical: The king of sixes & ODI bids goodbye to cricket! pic.twitter.com/rY66ygI8WP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 11, 2019

Tweeted on June 11, the post was well-received by netizens. While some praised Yuvraj Singh, others appreciated the brand’s creativity.

Another masterpiece. Great 👍 — Jr.Bundelkhandi (@Bundelkhandi_Ab) June 11, 2019

Amazing tribute to one of the greatest ODI Batsman. @YUVSTRONG12 — Rahul Sisodia 🇮🇳 (@RahulKumarSiso2) June 11, 2019

@YUVSTRONG12 ...Keep Going...

Nice tribute Amul — Tapan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@tapansafety1st) June 12, 2019

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 14:10 IST