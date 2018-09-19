September 19 2007: Yuvraj Singh hits Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over

Hitting one six is hard enough; imagine how hard it will be hitting six sixes in one over against a bowler like Stuart Broad. That however happened in a Super Eight match between India and England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Having lost their first Super Eight game against New Zealand, India needed to win the match against England to stay alive in the tournament. On a good batting pitch at Kingsmead in Durban, India got off to a good start with both openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir hitting half centuries and adding over a 100 runs.

Walking into an ideal situation with just 20 balls remaining, Yuvraj Singh showed everyone what he was capable of. Before the 19th over, Yuvraj was further motivated by an altercation with Andrew Flintoff.

What followed next will be talked about for years. Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in the 19th over and took the score out of England’s reach. The first ball went over mid-wicket, second over backward square-leg, third and fourth over deep extra cover, fifth once again over mid-wicket and the Coup de gras over long on. Yuvi reached his 50 in just 12 balls and that remains the fastest 50 by any batsman in any format of the game.

#ThisDay in 2007 @YUVSTRONG12 smashed SIX 6s in an over.



How many of you remember this historical moment? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EstWYBudx1 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2018

Yuvraj joined South African Herschelle Gibbs as the only other man to have hit six sixes in an over. Gibbs had done so earlier that year in the World Cup against The Netherlands. The then 34-year-old hit part time Dutch leg spinner Daan van Bungee for six sixes at Basseterre.

Thanks to Yuvraj’s innings India went on to beat England by 18 runs in that match. India followed that up with wins over South Africa and then Australia in the semi-final. In the final, India beat Pakistan to win their first World Trophy in 24 years.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:58 IST