Anand Mahindra asked tweeple to share the first thing that came to their mind upon seeing this picture. Responses are interesting

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:49 IST

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle. From funny videos to posts showing innovative inventions, the business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged and one of his recent posts is no different. In his tweet posted yesterday afternoon, Mahindra shared an image and asked people to share their thoughts about it.

“A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot,” Mahindra tweeted. “Someone shared this pic with me but I’ve eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test,” he added.

He then asked people to decipher the image and share their reaction with him. “What first came to your mind when you saw this?” Mahindra tweeted further.

Take a look at the picture:

A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot.Someone shared this pic with me but I’ve eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test. What first came to your mind when you saw this? pic.twitter.com/9ouL6ruWOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 11,600 likes and several comments. Mahindra in fact has been retweeting some the answers he liked.

My job is to lay pipes not move rocks — motor.head (@d0df2b1d40c04ac) June 7, 2020

Me avoiding responsibilities be like....😝😝 — Prajakta (@prajaktask27) June 7, 2020

Not disturbing ecosystem, we know the adverse affects. — pranjal (@prinju4) June 7, 2020

Dont complicate the problem. find the simplest solution. — Sanjeev (@agrawalsanjeev) June 7, 2020

Mahindra even replied to an individual praising their “attitude of seeing the glass half full.”

I’m not surprised it’s a poet who had this reaction. I’m not a psychoanalyst, but whoever has this attitude of seeing the glass half full will go through life with more ups than downs! It’s all in the mind... https://t.co/brGd2RQSEL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

Recently, Anand Mahindra also tweeted about his aversion to the word ‘webinar’ and even turned to Twitter for suggestions on more customized versions of the word. Twitter didn’t disappoint.

What do you think this image shared by Anand Mahindra?