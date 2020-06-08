e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra asked tweeple to share the first thing that came to their mind upon seeing this picture. Responses are interesting

Anand Mahindra asked tweeple to share the first thing that came to their mind upon seeing this picture. Responses are interesting

“What first came to your mind when you saw this?” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra has been retweeting some the answers he liked.
Anand Mahindra has been retweeting some the answers he liked. (Twitter/@AnandMahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle. From funny videos to posts showing innovative inventions, the business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged and one of his recent posts is no different. In his tweet posted yesterday afternoon, Mahindra shared an image and asked people to share their thoughts about it.

“A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot,” Mahindra tweeted. “Someone shared this pic with me but I’ve eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test,” he added.

He then asked people to decipher the image and share their reaction with him. “What first came to your mind when you saw this?” Mahindra tweeted further.

Take a look at the picture:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 11,600 likes and several comments. Mahindra in fact has been retweeting some the answers he liked.

Mahindra even replied to an individual praising their “attitude of seeing the glass half full.”

Recently, Anand Mahindra also tweeted about his aversion to the word ‘webinar’ and even turned to Twitter for suggestions on more customized versions of the word. Twitter didn’t disappoint.

What do you think this image shared by Anand Mahindra?

