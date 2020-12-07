Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post on New Year resolutions is a hit among netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:05 IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well-known for sharing thoughtful posts on Twitter. His latest share is no different. With the new year just around the corner, Mahindra has shared an insightful message on how he wants to plan his resolutions for the brand-new year. The post may make you think about including these important changes in your life too.

“Have finalised my New Year’s resolution,” reads the post by Mahindra. It goes on to give a description of how he plans to infuse the work from home situation with daily life and embrace other qualities during that process. The post ends with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Take a look at the post:

Have finalised my New Year’s resolution. I resolve to make Work From Home (WFH) a way of life. No, it doesn’t mean I won’t go back to the office. I mean that I will try to transform myself & re-examine my own attitudes & perceptions before judging others. #MondayMotivation — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 7, 2020

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 1,700 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some agreed with the suggestions given by Mahindra, others added some more virtues they wanted to include in their resolutions.

Work life balance in new avtaar🙏

The good old shift based work

The German practice of no e-mail work beyond official hours

The Korean and also Indian construction workers way of short noon nap👍😜 — T S Ramesh (@tsrgeo) December 7, 2020

home=self,very deep perspective !time to introspect,thanks for sharing .sometime before life end’s,atleast once one should WFH🤔 — Uma Balakrishnan (@Umabalakrishnan) December 7, 2020

New year resolutions should be i should take care of myself in same way i did in 2020.



1. Will wash hand properly

2. Keep my home and environment clean

3. Avoid unhealthy foods

4. Will do more work and be loyal to company who support me in pandemic. — Ashish goyal (@AshishGoyalRke) December 7, 2020

Great. a flexible approach, which is task bound, and specially time bound. With limited spaces at home specially in bombay, extended work hours, meetinga do not work. Also the work issues are experienced first hand by the family. Hr which listens. — lata (@Lata_G_Nair) December 7, 2020

