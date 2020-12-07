e-paper
Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation post on New Year resolutions is a hit among netizens

Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post on New Year resolutions is a hit among netizens

Shared a few hours ago, Anand Mahindra’s post has already garnered over 1,700 likes.

Dec 07, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Have finalised my New Year’s resolution,” reads the post by Anand Mahindra.
“Have finalised my New Year’s resolution,” reads the post by Anand Mahindra.(Hindustan Times)
         

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well-known for sharing thoughtful posts on Twitter. His latest share is no different. With the new year just around the corner, Mahindra has shared an insightful message on how he wants to plan his resolutions for the brand-new year. The post may make you think about including these important changes in your life too.

“Have finalised my New Year’s resolution,” reads the post by Mahindra. It goes on to give a description of how he plans to infuse the work from home situation with daily life and embrace other qualities during that process. The post ends with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 1,700 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some agreed with the suggestions given by Mahindra, others added some more virtues they wanted to include in their resolutions.

What are your thoughts on this post?

