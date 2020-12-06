Anand Mahindra shares meme that made him ‘jump out of chair’

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:26 IST

Over the past few months, working from home has become the new normal for many. There are also several for whom this setup is going to continue for long. For most, the WFH setting involves sitting in front of a system and going about their days work. Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme involving the same and wrote how it made him “jump out of his chair.” He even tweeted that it’s a “nightmare.”

“What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day,” Mahindra tweeted. The image depicts professionals from different fields of work. However, how they’re doing their work that has what left Mahindra disturbed:

What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day... pic.twitter.com/HI0biamJ09 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 6,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of comments on the post. While some wrote how they could relate to the post, others talked about those who don’t have the opportunity to work from home.

Privileged few has this opportunity. Many of us are frontlines with pay cuts — shivaprakashs (@drshivprakashs) December 5, 2020

What's more painful, the primary kids getting exposed to screen time, attending classes, writing notes, giving exams, watching tutorials & after all this, TV time(a big 'NO') scary enough! Make sure after every class, the kid gets sunshine, gaze the green around or the sky above! — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) December 5, 2020

Me neither but in the new normal this has become the norm barring some not so prieveledged like me,but I dont consider it so as home should be a place to spend quality time with family not work,shopping or other things — Anik Chowdhury (@Anikvikram) December 5, 2020

OMG - this is our life today and super scary... — Kulmeet Bawa (@kulmeetbawa) December 5, 2020

We were supposed to be the master of technology. But now we have become slaves of it. Harsh reality! — Puneet Kumar (@puneetkc_47) December 5, 2020

What do you think about Mahindra’s share?