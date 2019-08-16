e-paper
Andhra man puts LPG cylinder on railway track to shoot viral video, arrested

The youth, identified as Ramireddy, was arrested for performing misadventures on Railway tracks.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chittoor
The incident was reported to the RPF by one Narasimha from Hyderabad.
The incident was reported to the RPF by one Narasimha from Hyderabad. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday arrested one person who allegedly performed misadventures on railway tracks and posted the videos of the incident on video sharing platforms online.

The youth, identified as Ramireddy, was arrested for performing misadventures on Railway tracks. He used to put toys, crackers and cylinders on railway tracks and upload videos of trains crushing them on YouTube, RPF said.

The incident was reported to the RPF by one Narasimha from Hyderabad, who saw one of the videos on the video-sharing platform and made a complaint to the Railway Police on Twitter.

ANI took to Twitter to share the news and tweeted:

“I like YouTube. I used to watch videos regularly. Videos of such adventures attracted me. I saw many videos of trains crushing things. I am inspired by them and made such videos because they get lakhs of views. I didn’t know it is a crime. I am only now finding that out,” Ramireddy said. He then urged people not to venture into these kind of activities.

According to the police, a case has been filed against Ramireddy and he has been sent on remand.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:16 IST

