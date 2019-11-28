e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Anil Kumble captures tigress Maya ferociously protecting her territory from another. Pics are fascinating

Anil Kumble captured Maya chasing off another tigress to protect her territory.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kumble shared images of confrontation between Maya and another tigress on Twitter.
Anil Kumble shared images of confrontation between Maya and another tigress on Twitter. (Twitter/Anil Kumble)
         

Anil Kumble, former Indian cricket captain and coach, recently took to Twitter to share a sequence of images showcasing a confrontation between two tigresses. The images show Maya, a tigress of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Chandrapur, Maharashtra, confronting another animal to protect her territory.

“I had a once in a lifetime sighting of Maya the tigress in Tadoba,” Kumble wrote in the post’s caption. Then he further explained that Maya was protecting her territory from another tigress who was trying to encroach it. “The sequence of pictures shared depicts the ferocious chase that culminated in a fight and a civilised way of asking the intruder to leave her territory,” he added.

While replying to his own tweet, he further shared an image showcasing both the animals standing face to face. Also, replying to the question of another user he revealed that the images were captured in May, 2019.

Since being shared just a day back, the tweet has quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered close to 10,000 likes and about 600 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

People were excited to see the images. While some couldn’t stop commenting on the images, others praised Anil Kumble.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Tigers fight a fierce battle over tigress in Ranthambore. Watch

tags
top news
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News