Anil Kumble captures tigress Maya ferociously protecting her territory from another. Pics are fascinating

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:08 IST

Anil Kumble, former Indian cricket captain and coach, recently took to Twitter to share a sequence of images showcasing a confrontation between two tigresses. The images show Maya, a tigress of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Chandrapur, Maharashtra, confronting another animal to protect her territory.

“I had a once in a lifetime sighting of Maya the tigress in Tadoba,” Kumble wrote in the post’s caption. Then he further explained that Maya was protecting her territory from another tigress who was trying to encroach it. “The sequence of pictures shared depicts the ferocious chase that culminated in a fight and a civilised way of asking the intruder to leave her territory,” he added.

I had a once in a lifetime sighting of Maya the tigress in #Tadoba, who was protecting her territory from another tigress. The sequence of pictures shared depicts the ferocious chase that culminated in a fight and a civilised way of asking the intruder to leave her territory. pic.twitter.com/S7PXytLutg — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 27, 2019

While replying to his own tweet, he further shared an image showcasing both the animals standing face to face. Also, replying to the question of another user he revealed that the images were captured in May, 2019.

This was in May 2019. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 27, 2019

Since being shared just a day back, the tweet has quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered close to 10,000 likes and about 600 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

People were excited to see the images. While some couldn’t stop commenting on the images, others praised Anil Kumble.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of the images?

