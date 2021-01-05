e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anupam Kher asks tweeple for a caption, promises his autographed book as prize

Anupam Kher asks tweeple for a caption, promises his autographed book as prize

The post has garnered over 1,100 comments from netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
Calling on his fans, Kher requested them to give a suitable caption for the picture.
Calling on his fans, Kher requested them to give a suitable caption for the picture.(HT Photo)
         

Asking his fans to rejuvenate their inner writers, veteran actor Anupam Kher, offered them to send his autographed book ‘Your Best Day is Today’ on Tuesday.

Kher hopped on to Twitter and shared a candid picture of him. Calling on his fans to give a suitable caption for the picture, he wrote “Mujhe meri ye tasveer pasand hai. (I like this picture of mine) I will send an autographed copy of my latest book #YourBestDayIsToday to the person whose caption for this pic I like the most!”

Adding to the cation, he noted “Hindi or English - apka caption kisi bhi bhasha me chalega! Chaliye! Apne andar ke lekhak ko jagaaiye!! (your caption will go in any language! Let’s go! Wake up your inner writer,) with Hibiscus smiling face and heart-shaped smile emoticon.

Within a few hours of being posted, fans of the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India started coming up with innovative captions and showcased their creative skills.

A day ago, the 65-year-old star shared a clip of his mother lauding PM Modi and scientist’s efforts for the new COVID-19 vaccines.

tags
top news
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Production-spec Renault Kiger to make its global debut In India on January 28th
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
Rahane has a chance to equal Dhoni’s record in Sydney
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
‘Farmers adamant’: Govt fails to pacify protestors; watch what happened in meet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In