e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Astronomers confirm mystery object temporarily orbiting Earth is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid

Astronomers confirm mystery object temporarily orbiting Earth is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid

The object was classified as an asteroid after its discovery in September. But NASA’s top asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, quickly suspected it was the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Cape Canaveral, Florida
This picture from shows an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket and was taken in 1966.
This picture from shows an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket and was taken in 1966. (AP)
         

A mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth is a 54-year-old rocket, not an asteroid after all, astronomers confirmed on Wednesday.

Observations by a telescope in Hawaii clinched its identity, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The object was classified as an asteroid after its discovery in September. But NASA’s top asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, quickly suspected it was the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission. Size estimates had put it in the range of the old Centaur, which was about 32 feet (10 meters) long and 10 feet (3 meters) in diameter.

In this 1965 photo technicians work on an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket at Cape Canaveral.
In this 1965 photo technicians work on an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket at Cape Canaveral. ( AP )

Chodas was proven right after a team led by the University of Arizona’s Vishnu Reddy used an infrared telescope in Hawaii to observe not only the mystery object, but — just on Tuesday — a Centaur from 1971 still orbiting Earth. The data from the images matched.

“Today’s news was super gratifying!,” Chodas said via email. “It was teamwork that wrapped up this puzzle.”

The object formally known as 2020 SO entered a wide, lopsided orbit around Earth last month and, on Tuesday, made its closest approach at just over 31,000 miles (50,476 kilometers). It will depart the neighborhood in March, shooting back into its own orbit around the sun. Its next return: 2036.

tags
top news
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
SIT recommends annual firing practice, handbook and job chart for UP cops
SIT recommends annual firing practice, handbook and job chart for UP cops
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In