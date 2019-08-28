Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala teaser prompts this message from UP Police

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:46 IST

Revolving around the story of a man dealing with premature balding, the first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala created quite a stir among people. While people are praising the actor for his bald ... err... bold role, UP Police noticed an entirely different thing. And, they grabbed this opportunity to drop their Bala-inspired post on Twitter.

The police department shared a portion of the teaser along with a road safety message. They gave another reason to people on why they should wear helmet while riding - but with a funny twist.

Shared on August 26, the video has garnered about 30,000 views – and still counting. Additionally, the post also collected more than 2,500 likes.

This humour-infused road safety awareness tweet captured the attention of many. Several people couldn’t stop praising the department’s sense of humour, several others dropped funny comments.

What do you think of this tweet by UP police?

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 16:36 IST