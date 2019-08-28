e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala teaser prompts this message from UP Police

The police department shared a portion of the teaser along with a special message.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has garnered about 30,000 views – and still counting.
The video has garnered about 30,000 views – and still counting. (HT File Photo)
         

Revolving around the story of a man dealing with premature balding, the first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala created quite a stir among people. While people are praising the actor for his bald ... err... bold role, UP Police noticed an entirely different thing. And, they grabbed this opportunity to drop their Bala-inspired post on Twitter.

The police department shared a portion of the teaser along with a road safety message. They gave another reason to people on why they should wear helmet while riding - but with a funny twist.

Shared on August 26, the video has garnered about 30,000 views – and still counting. Additionally, the post also collected more than 2,500 likes.

This humour-infused road safety awareness tweet captured the attention of many. Several people couldn’t stop praising the department’s sense of humour, several others dropped funny comments.

What do you think of this tweet by UP police?

Also Read | Meghalaya Police’s drug-related tweet leaves people tripping. Here’s why

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 16:36 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    INX Media CaseKashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBIRenault TriberIIFA 2019Chandrayaan 2YashP ChidambaramIB Result 2019
    don't miss