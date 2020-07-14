e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Baby elephant named Vedavathi goes for a walk with keeper, video is adorable. Watch

Baby elephant named Vedavathi goes for a walk with keeper, video is adorable. Watch

The calf loves walking and running.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:56 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vedavathi rns behind keeper Somu.
Vedavathi rns behind keeper Somu. (Twitter/@ZKarnataka)
         

You may have seen several videos of dogs getting excited to go out for a walk. This video, however, shows a rather unique animal enjoying a stroll. These clips shared on Twitter show a baby elephant out for a walk with an animal keeper.

Shared on the Zoos of Karnataka Twitter handle, the tweets accompanying the videos detail how the rescued calf is named Vedavathi and is a resident of Mysore Zoo. The man accompanying her on her walk is skilled animal keeper Somu. The tweet adds that he has “hand reared and successfully raised 5 orphaned calves” that are all grown up now. The clip accompanying the tweet shows the calf using her trunk to play with the keeper while he speaks to the person recording the video.

Another tweet details how Vedavathi loves walking and running and that Somu takes her around three times in a day. “Look how she runs! She was 89 kgs when arrived now 110 kgs, gained any 20 kgs in two months,” says the tweet.

Both videos have collected quite a few reactions from people.

“Soma is one the best committed dedicated animal keeper at Mysore. I have learnt a lot from him regarding hand rearing of wildlife. He is one of the best at Mysore Zoo. Hope is he permanent now,” reads a comment. “I must say he has a dream job,” writes another.

Also Read | Mama elephant gives time-out to baby standing on tub filled with water. Watch

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
‘Unprecedented’: Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development
‘Unprecedented’: Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In