Baby elephant named Vedavathi goes for a walk with keeper, video is adorable. Watch

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:56 IST

You may have seen several videos of dogs getting excited to go out for a walk. This video, however, shows a rather unique animal enjoying a stroll. These clips shared on Twitter show a baby elephant out for a walk with an animal keeper.

Shared on the Zoos of Karnataka Twitter handle, the tweets accompanying the videos detail how the rescued calf is named Vedavathi and is a resident of Mysore Zoo. The man accompanying her on her walk is skilled animal keeper Somu. The tweet adds that he has “hand reared and successfully raised 5 orphaned calves” that are all grown up now. The clip accompanying the tweet shows the calf using her trunk to play with the keeper while he speaks to the person recording the video.

Another tweet details how Vedavathi loves walking and running and that Somu takes her around three times in a day. “Look how she runs! She was 89 kgs when arrived now 110 kgs, gained any 20 kgs in two months,” says the tweet.

#Vedavathi lives walking and running, #Somu takes around three times in a day. Look how she runs!!

She was 89 kgs , when arrived now 110kgs, gained any 20kgs in two months.@aranya_kfd @CZA_Delhi @AnandSinghBS @KarnatakaWorld @PIBBengaluru pic.twitter.com/PFPlpFshWi — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) July 13, 2020

Both videos have collected quite a few reactions from people.

“Soma is one the best committed dedicated animal keeper at Mysore. I have learnt a lot from him regarding hand rearing of wildlife. He is one of the best at Mysore Zoo. Hope is he permanent now,” reads a comment. “I must say he has a dream job,” writes another.

