Mama elephant gives time-out to baby standing on tub filled with water. Watch

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:19 IST

Most of us loved splashing water during bath time when we were kids. But, those moments usually used to be short lived because moms were always present on the spot to make sure we don’t stay in the water long and end up being sick. Here’s a glimpse of that moment showcased by a tiny elephant and chances are that it will remind you of your golden childhood days.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip of the baby elephant and its mother is just the perfect reminder of one’s happy days. The clip starts with the baby elephant happily standing inside a tub filled of water.

Suddenly, the mom tugs the baby out and throws away the tub away – probably to make sure that the kid stays away from the tub. If you listen carefully, you’ll hear the mama elephant saying ‘saardi lag jayegi’ to its baby.

Check out the adorable clip:

Happens with all kids!



Mama gets upset when child plays in water for a long time. pic.twitter.com/7uGszSdO4Y — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2020

Posted few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 5,300 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some found the moment between the mom and the baby cute, others found similarity of the elephant mother with scenes from their childhood.

“Typical mama,” writes a Twitter user. “Mom turning into Angry Bird,” comments another. “No No No. This is 50%. I had also received many slaps with that,” says a third.

“Aww. This is ultra-cute,” says a fourth.

Did this remind you of your childhood too?