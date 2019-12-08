e-paper
Baby hears mother’s voice with hearing aid’s help, her reaction melts people’s hearts. Watch

In the video, the mother asks the little toddler to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 08, 2019 12:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The baby’s father Paul Addison shared the video on Twitter.
The baby's father Paul Addison shared the video on Twitter.
         

An adorable video of a little girl has gone viral on social media in which the child is reacting to her mother’s voice after her hearing aids are turned on.

Her father Paul Addison shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption: “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.”

In the video, the mother asks the little toddler to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.

The video has been viewed over 7 lakh times since being shared online. It seems to have struck a chord with viewers, with some calling it “adorable” and others dropping comments like “Love does not need sound”.

Twitter users showered the adorable clip with beautiful comments

What do you think of this heart melting video?

