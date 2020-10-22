Bangladesh cricketer’s unique wedding photoshoot goes viral. See stunning pics

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:14 IST

A unique wedding photoshoot has grabbed the attention of netizens and rightfully so. Featuring Bangladesh women cricket team’s Sanjida Islam, the photos are completely out-of-the-box. Chances are the pictures will leave you praising the cricketer’s love for the game.

Originally shared from Islam’s Instagram profile, the photos show her playing cricket on the field. Dressed in a traditional saree, complete with jewellery, Islam can be seen posing in different ways with a bat.

The pictures were also shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter with the caption, “wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like”.

Take a look at the post:

Dress ✅

Jewellery ✅

Cricket bat ✅



Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like ... 👌



📸 🇧🇩 Sanjida Islam pic.twitter.com/57NSY6vRgU — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2020

Shared on October 21, the post has garnered over 13,100 likes along with more than 640 retweets. People couldn’t stop appreciating the unique photos and wished the cricketer good luck for her career as well as marriage. Many dropped clapping hands emojis to express their liking for the post.

